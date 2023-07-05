Hungary Accumulated 42% of Annual Gas Consumption Thanks to Russian Supplies - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Gas imports from Russia have allowed Hungary to fill its gas storage facilities by 42% of the country's annual consumption, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"As for the supply of gas and oil, our Russian partners continue to be reliable. Without Russian gas and oil, we would not be physically able to ensure the energy security of our country... Our gas storage facilities are 42% full of annual consumption. In Europe, this figure is on average 23%," Szijjarto said at a press conference with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in Budapest.

Szijjarto noted that as part of a long-term contract, Russia had supplied 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary since the beginning of 2023.

Hungary imports most of its natural gas supplies from Russia but has been exploring alternative sources to reduce its dependence on Moscow. In particular, it has increased imports of Azerbaijani liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is looking to import gas through an LNG terminal in Croatia as well as to invest in a gas field in neighboring Romania. Szijjarto said his country wanted to source gas and oil from a variety of countries but would not abandon Russian imports.