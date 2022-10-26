UrduPoint.com

Hungary Against Price Cap On Russian Gas, Believes It May Reduce Supplies - Top Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Hungary Against Price Cap on Russian Gas, Believes It May Reduce Supplies - Top Diplomat

Hungary does not support a price cap on Russian gas imports because it may reduce supplies to Europe and push the prices up, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Hungary does not support a price cap on Russian gas imports because it may reduce supplies to Europe and push the prices up, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik.

"When it comes to gas, we made it very clear that we do not support any kind of a price cap on gas because we see the risk of such measure ending up in a lower quantity of gas delivered to the European market, and we all know that if you decrease the volume of a product on the market then the prices will further increase. So, that's why we are against the price cap," Szijjarto said in an interview.

