Hungary Could Receive Oil From Russia by Sea Via Croatia If Druzhba Stops - Authorities

Hungary could receive oil from Russia by sea via Croatia if the Druzhba is stopped, most of the technical conditions and all legal conditions have been created for this, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's administration, said

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Hungary could receive oil from Russia by sea via Croatia if the Druzhba is stopped, most of the technical conditions and all legal conditions have been created for this, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's administration, said.

"If the supply of oil through the pipeline is not ensured, then the missing amount can be delivered by tankers by sea via Croatia," Gulyas said at a government briefing. "The technical conditions for this have been created to a large extent, and the legal conditions have been completely created."

He recalled that Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, thanks to Budapest, had received an exemption from sanctions on oil and had agreed that they would be able to receive Russian oil by sea in the event of a shutdown of the pipeline.