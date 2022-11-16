UrduPoint.com

Hungary Could Receive Oil From Russia By Sea Via Croatia If Druzhba Stops - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Hungary Could Receive Oil From Russia by Sea Via Croatia If Druzhba Stops - Authorities

Hungary could receive oil from Russia by sea via Croatia if the Druzhba is stopped, most of the technical conditions and all legal conditions have been created for this, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's administration, said

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Hungary could receive oil from Russia by sea via Croatia if the Druzhba is stopped, most of the technical conditions and all legal conditions have been created for this, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's administration, said.

"If the supply of oil through the pipeline is not ensured, then the missing amount can be delivered by tankers by sea via Croatia," Gulyas said at a government briefing. "The technical conditions for this have been created to a large extent, and the legal conditions have been completely created."

He recalled that Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, thanks to Budapest, had received an exemption from sanctions on oil and had agreed that they would be able to receive Russian oil by sea in the event of a shutdown of the pipeline.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Budapest Czech Republic Slovakia Croatia Hungary Event All From Government

Recent Stories

India requires to answer questions over its conduc ..

India requires to answer questions over its conduct as nuclear state: FO spokesp ..

12 seconds ago
 Pak Arab scandal: Court adjourns hearing of Ammar ..

Pak Arab scandal: Court adjourns hearing of Ammar's bail plea till Nov 22

14 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Rekodiq Agre ..

15 seconds ago
 President Alvi terms political stability essential ..

President Alvi terms political stability essential for economic endurance of cou ..

17 seconds ago
 NATO May Start Looking for New Chief From February ..

NATO May Start Looking for New Chief From February - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab condemn terrorist attack on ..

Chief Minister Punjab condemn terrorist attack on police van

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.