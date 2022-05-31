BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Hungary and the Czech Republic will receive a temporary exemption to purchase Russian oil and diesel fuel within the sixth package of EU sanctions, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the EU leaders reached an agreement at a summit in Brussels to embargo Russian oil supplied by sea, while pipeline deliveries will continue as normal for now.

"Special exceptions apply to Hungary and the Czech Republic," De Croo told a press conference after the first day of the European Council special meeting.

A special provision has been worked out for EU countries joining the common ban against their will to purchase Russian oil supplied other than through a pipeline, the official said.

The Czech Republic will be able to temporarily continue purchasing Russian diesel fuel, while Hungary will be granted a delay to modernize its oil refining capacities, he added.

The EU has already rolled out five sanctions packages and is preparing the sixth. The European Commission announced plans to impose a blanket ban on Russian oil weeks ago; however, several European countries, including Hungary, continued to block its adoption due to concerns about a negative impact on their economies and energy security.