Hungary Decides on Its Own Where to Buy Gas, How to Get It - Prime Minister Orban

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to get it, choosing a safer way to get gas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday at a press conference in the Czech town of Usti nad Labem.

"Hungary is a sovereign country, we ourselves decide from whom to buy gas, and we ourselves decide which way to deliver it. We choose the route that will provide us with the greatest security. And no one can advise us on this," Orban said, commenting on Kiev's objection to the conclusion of a new agreement between Gazprom and Hungary on gas supplies to this country.