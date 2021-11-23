UrduPoint.com

Hungary Ensured 90% Of Gas Imports To Ukraine In 2021 - Gas Transportation System Operator

Hungary Ensured 90% of Gas Imports to Ukraine in 2021 - Gas Transportation System Operator

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Hungary ensured 90 percent of gas imports to Ukraine in 2021, cooperation between Kiev and Budapest can enhance the energy security of both countries, the Ukrainian Gas Transportation System (GTS) Operator company said in a statement.

"Hungary is one of the priority areas of international cooperation for the Ukrainian GTS Operator.

After all, that country ensured about 90 percent of gas imports to Ukraine in 2021. And even after the physical transit was stopped, gas imports to Ukraine continued - in October deliveries amounted to 37 million cubic meters," the company said.

The company is currently working to create guaranteed capacities for the imports of gas from Hungary, which will potentially open access to the Adria terminal on the island of Krk (Croatia).

