Hungary 'Extremely Interested' in Importing LNG Through Poland - Orban

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday he was interested in using Poland's liquefied natural gas terminals as the eastern European nation seeks to diversify energy imports.

"We were glad to hear the Polish prime minister's proposal on further diversification of energy supplies. We are extremely interested in it," Orban said at a meeting with his Polish, Czech and Slovak counterparts.

Landlocked Hungary imports most of its natural gas supplies from Russia but has been exploring alternative sources to reduce its dependence on Moscow. It has increased imports of Azerbaijani LNG and is looking to import gas through an LNG terminal in Croatia as well as to invest in a gas field in neighboring Romania. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said his country wanted to source gas and oil from a variety of countries but would not abandon Russian imports.