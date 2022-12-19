UrduPoint.com

Hungary, Germany And 7 Other Countries Opposed Gas Price Cap By EU - Szijjarto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Hungary, Germany and 7 Other Countries Opposed Gas Price Cap by EU - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Nine countries, including Hungary and Germany, opposed the introduction of gas price cap at a meeting of EU energy ministers during a test vote on the measure, but a qualified majority was in favor, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, today at the morning meeting after discussions, the Czech chairman put forward a new proposal and there was a test vote. During this test vote, nine countries, including us, were against the price cap, but since a qualified majority is needed, there was this qualified majority, despite the fact that nine countries were against it," Szijjarto told reporters, as broadcast on his social media.

Since the countries that voted against, with the exception of Germany, are sparsely populated, they could not "make up the necessary minority for blocking," the minister added.

