UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Hopes To Receive 346Bln Cubic Feet Of Gas Via TurkStream By 2021 - Top Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Hungary Hopes to Receive 346Bln Cubic Feet of Gas Via TurkStream by 2021 - Top Diplomat

Budapest hopes that 9.8 billion cubic meters (346 billion cubic feet) of gas will reach Hungary via the TurkStream pipeline by the end of 2021, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Budapest hopes that 9.8 billion cubic meters (346 billion cubic feet) of gas will reach Hungary via the TurkStream pipeline by the end of 2021, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told reporters on Friday.

"We hope that by the end of 2021, 9.8 billion cubic meters of gas will reach Hungary from the south," Szijjarto said.

He also stated that Hungary was interested in diversifying its resources, and TurkStream would be a great opportunity for it.

"The most likely scenario in diversification will be the TurkStream. We hope the Bulgarian phase of the pipeline construction will be completed in due time. We see that our Serbian friends are meeting deadlines. We are preparing an open season procedure [to ensure all parties having open access] for the Serbia-Hungary section," Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto's words regarding Bulgaria's work were said amid slight tensions between Moscow and Sofia over the pipeline as Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria in early December of purposely delaying construction on its territory, implying that Sofia could be under foreign pressure.

Putin also said that alternative routes could be considered if Bulgaria continues to slow the process down.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov denied any deliberate delays, saying that the country has simply been following the EU's procurement rules. Moreover, Borissov on Thursday told the Russian ambassador in Sofia, Anatoly Makarov, that his country was ready to confirm that Russian gas would go through its territory to Serbia on May 31, 2020.

The TurkStream is projected to be a 577-mile twin pipeline that will transfer gas from large reserves in Russia to Turkey and further up to southern and southeastern Europe. The launch is expected on January 8, 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Sofia Budapest Makarov Vladimir Putin Bulgaria Serbia Hungary January May December Gas 2020 All From Billion

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

10 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits H ..

42 minutes ago

Lack of Consensus on UN Space Security Resolution ..

1 minute ago

Berlin Believes UK to Most Likely Leave EU in Late ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discussed Syria by Phone - Russi ..

1 minute ago

Bad weather limits day 3 of Pak, Sri Lanka Test to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.