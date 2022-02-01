UrduPoint.com

Hungary Interested In Increasing Deliveries Of Russian Gas - Orban

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Hungary Interested in Increasing Deliveries of Russian Gas - Orban

Hungary is interested in increasing deliveries of Russian gas by one billion cubic meters per year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Hungary is interested in increasing deliveries of Russian gas by one billion cubic meters per year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin mentioned that Russia is ready to increase cooperation with Hungary on gas transit.

"An important issue regarding energy supply. Thanks to you, president, we were able to extend the long-term agreement on the supply of gas from Russia ... We plan to further increase gas supplies by one billion cubic meters and will negotiate on this matter in the future," Orban told a press conference.

>