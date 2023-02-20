Hungary May Receive Over $10Bln in Investments From Chinese Companies - Foreign Minister

Hungary may receive investments of 8 to 10 billion euros ($8.5 billion - $10.7 billion) from four Chinese companies with which negotiations are currently underway, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi arrived in Budapest to meet with Szijjarto and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation between Budapest and Beijing, and a number of regional issues, including the conflict in Ukraine.

"Now a series of negotiations are underway with four large Chinese companies, with the completion of which new investments in the amount of 8 to 10 billion euros may arrive in Hungary," Szijjarto said at the meeting with Wang, as quoted by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Szijjarto also noted the development of agricultural cooperation between the countries, thanks to which Hungary had the largest number of licenses for food imports to China among the countries of the Central European region.

In addition, the Chinese authorities have so far allowed the country's tour operators to organize group trips only to two European countries, one of which is Hungary, the minister added.

In late December, Szijjarto said that investment inflow to Hungary's economy in 2022 reached record 6.5 billion euros. According to him, in 2023, the amount of investment in the country will be even higher.