Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Hungary Needs to Prepare for Interruptions in Oil Supply Via Druzhba - Foreign Ministry

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Hungary can expect temporary interruption in oil delivery via the Druzhba pipeline due damage sustained by the Ukrainian energy network but this will not affect the country's energy supply, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"Today, there have been reports that the delivery through the Druzhba pipeline is temporarily stopped, it is happening with interruptions. In the coming period, we also have to expect temporary supply interruptions, short-term pauses," Szijjarto said in a message broadcxast on social media, adding that the energy delivery may decrease due to the fact that "Ukraine's energy infrastructure is damaged by strikes."

According to the foreign minister, the systems responsible for supplying the oil pipeline with electricity are damaged and being constantly repaired.

"We are hearing statements that there are temporary power outages throughout almost the entire territory of Ukraine, this affects the performance of the Druzhba pipeline, that is why in the near future we need to expect temporary fluctuations in delivery and its pause," Szijjarto noted, adding that the country has prepared beforehand and thus "the situation does not affect the security of oil supply."

Last week, Transneft told Sputnik that the pumping of oil via the Druzhba pipeline in the direction of Hungary had been suspended due to a voltage drop in Ukraine after Russia's strikes at the country's energy facilities.

