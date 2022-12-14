Hungary Planning to Negotiate LNG Supplies With Qatar Within 3 Years - Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Hungary and Qatar have signed an agreement that allows energy companies to start negotiations on deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) within three years, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Hungary and Qatar have signed an agreement that allows energy companies to start negotiations on deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) within three years, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"Today we have struck a political agreement, in accordance with which Qatar is ready to launch negotiations between companies QatarEnergy and MVM from the Hungarian side... If Croatia, in accordance with its pledge, expands the capacity of its LNG terminal... then within about three years there will be a real opportunity for the Qatari gas to become part of the Hungarian energy supply," he said after talks with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Szijjarto also noted that the only solution to the energy crisis in Europe was diversification of supplies and increased volumes of gas and oil on the market, but not introduction of price caps.

According to the minister, it is important for the EU's energy security to strengthen relations with countries of the Gulf, however they should be based on mutual respect without "condescending, moralistic manner."