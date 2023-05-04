UrduPoint.com

Hungary Plans To Buy Gas From Turkey, Azerbaijan - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Hungary Plans to Buy Gas From Turkey, Azerbaijan - Foreign Minister

Budapest is holding talks with Ankara to buy Turkish natural gas and transit Azerbaijani gas to Hungary through Turkey, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Budapest is holding talks with Ankara to buy Turkish natural gas and transit Azerbaijani gas to Hungary through Turkey, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Without Turkish transit, there is no reliable energy supply for Hungary... We count on Turkey's transit role in the subsequent period as well.

First of all, due to the fact that an agreement is being drawn up with Azerbaijan on the purchase of Azerbaijani gas. We will be able to deliver Azerbaijani gas to Hungary only if Turkey provides a transit opportunity for this," Szijjarto told reporters in Ankara as broadcast on Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia).

Hungary is negotiating with Turkish energy company Botas to buy "Turkish gas too, liquefied or from other sources," the Hungarian foreign minister said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Facebook Company Budapest Buy Ankara Azerbaijan Hungary Gas All From Agreement

Recent Stories

President emphasizes robust trade, economic relati ..

President emphasizes robust trade, economic relations with Saudi Arabia

13 minutes ago
 Finance Minister offers Japanese companies for inv ..

Finance Minister offers Japanese companies for investment in diverse sectors

18 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Adviser Says Drone Attack on Kremlin S ..

Zelenskyy's Adviser Says Drone Attack on Kremlin Staged

27 minutes ago
 Ukraine 'Heavily Dependent' on Aid, Likely Unable ..

Ukraine 'Heavily Dependent' on Aid, Likely Unable to Counter Russia if Aid Stops ..

27 minutes ago
 European Central Bank Raises Interest Rate by 25 B ..

European Central Bank Raises Interest Rate by 25 Basis Points to 3.75%

41 minutes ago
 Estonian Ministry Says Gov't Considering Allowing ..

Estonian Ministry Says Gov't Considering Allowing Same-Sex Marriage

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.