Hungary Plans to Buy Gas From Turkey, Azerbaijan - Foreign Minister

Budapest is holding talks with Ankara to buy Turkish natural gas and transit Azerbaijani gas to Hungary through Turkey, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Budapest is holding talks with Ankara to buy Turkish natural gas and transit Azerbaijani gas to Hungary through Turkey, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Without Turkish transit, there is no reliable energy supply for Hungary... We count on Turkey's transit role in the subsequent period as well.

First of all, due to the fact that an agreement is being drawn up with Azerbaijan on the purchase of Azerbaijani gas. We will be able to deliver Azerbaijani gas to Hungary only if Turkey provides a transit opportunity for this," Szijjarto told reporters in Ankara as broadcast on Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia).

Hungary is negotiating with Turkish energy company Botas to buy "Turkish gas too, liquefied or from other sources," the Hungarian foreign minister said.