Hungary Proposes Embargo On Maritime Shipments Of Russian Oil - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Hungary Proposes Embargo on Maritime Shipments of Russian Oil - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Hungary is proposing to impose an embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian oil instead of onshore deliveries, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.

"If the European Union... would like to punish Russia on the oil side, then introduce an embargo on maritime deliveries of oil, because that represents by far the biggest part of Russian oil deliveries to Europe, because pipeline deliveries are in a minority, and if you give an exemption to pipeline deliveries, then our economies can continue to operate, and then the European Union would reach its goal as well," Szijjarto told Fox news.

The top diplomat added that the Hungarian economy does not have alternatives to Russian oil.

"If we are cut off from Russian oil, physically it's impossible to buy enough oil from any other sources in order to operate our country, our economy. So, our economy will be killed without Russian gas, not to speak about the fact that in order to technologically transform the refinery of ours in order to be able to refine other types of gas and oil than Russian, then we will need another 550-million-Euro investment,"  Szijjarto said.

