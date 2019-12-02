Hungary Ready to Negotiate Long-Term Gas Supply Agreement With Gazprom - Foreign Minister

Hungary is set to begin negotiations with Russia's Gazprom for a long-term agreement on gas supplies, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday following talks with Gazprom representatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Hungary is set to begin negotiations with Russia 's Gazprom for a long-term agreement on gas supplies, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday following talks with Gazprom representatives.

"Ensuring long-term, secure and predictable partnership with Gazprom in terms of long-term and secure gas supplies to Hungary is in our best interest. Together with the Gazprom leadership, we are ready to start negotiating a long-term agreement for gas supplies," Szijjarto was quoted as saying by the Hungarian news agency MTI.

According to the Gazprom Export website, it currently has four effective agreements for gas supplies with Hungarian-Russian joint venture Panrusgaz� � two of them set to expire in 2019 and the other two in 2021.

Under these agreements, Hungary gets Russian natural gas through the Beregovo junction on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border and through the Baumgarten junction on the Slovak-Austrian border.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Hungary a priority partner for Russia for gas transit to Europe. The volume of gas supplies from Russia to Hungary in the first three quarters of 2019 exceeded the previous year by 22 percent and totaled 328 billion cubic feet.