UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Ready To Negotiate Long-Term Gas Supply Agreement With Gazprom - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:19 PM

Hungary Ready to Negotiate Long-Term Gas Supply Agreement With Gazprom - Foreign Minister

Hungary is set to begin negotiations with Russia's Gazprom for a long-term agreement on gas supplies, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday following talks with Gazprom representatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Hungary is set to begin negotiations with Russia's Gazprom for a long-term agreement on gas supplies, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday following talks with Gazprom representatives.

"Ensuring long-term, secure and predictable partnership with Gazprom in terms of long-term and secure gas supplies to Hungary is in our best interest. Together with the Gazprom leadership, we are ready to start negotiating a long-term agreement for gas supplies," Szijjarto was quoted as saying by the Hungarian news agency MTI.

According to the Gazprom Export website, it currently has four effective agreements for gas supplies with Hungarian-Russian joint venture Panrusgaz� � two of them set to expire in 2019 and the other two in 2021.

Under these agreements, Hungary gets Russian natural gas through the Beregovo junction on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border and through the Baumgarten junction on the Slovak-Austrian border.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Hungary a priority partner for Russia for gas transit to Europe. The volume of gas supplies from Russia to Hungary in the first three quarters of 2019 exceeded the previous year by 22 percent and totaled 328 billion cubic feet.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Hungary October Border Gas 2019 From Agreement Best Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits family of Aisha Al Mazrou ..

21 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack on ..

39 minutes ago

Secretary General Receives Letter of Credence of P ..

39 minutes ago

Shehzad, debutant Shafiq put Central Punjab in com ..

43 minutes ago

Farhat and Rehman put Balochistan into strong posi ..

47 minutes ago

Tomato prices likely to decline in 10 days

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.