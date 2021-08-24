Hungary is ready to sign a new long-term deal with Russia's Gazprom on gas supply and expects this agreement to be conducted in the fall, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Hungary is ready to sign a new long-term deal with Russia's Gazprom on gas supply and expects this agreement to be conducted in the fall, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"Our long-term gas supply agreement is coming to an end soon, and we are ready to conclude a new long-term agreement with Gazprom," Szijjarto said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to Hungary's top diplomat, the signing of the agreement for the supply of gas for 15 years is expected in the fall.

"I think that in the fall we will again be able to conclude a 15-year long-term agreement with good acceptable conditions in order to ensure the country's energy security," Szijjarto added.