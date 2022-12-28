Hungary Received Record $6.9Bln of Investments in 2022 - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Inflow of investments into Hungary's economy in 2022 has reached record 6.5 billion Euros ($6.9 billion), with the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles accounting for the biggest share, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"This year, we have broken the investment record again. Never before has the country received so much investments in one year as in this year - 6.5 billion euros," Szijjarto said in a video statement.

He described Hungary as the place where the economies of the West meet the economies of the East, saying that 48% of investments came from the East and 42% from the West, while the remaining 10% were contributed by the country itself. Szijjarto added that since manufacturing of electric vehicles is a key sphere for both parts of the world, 73% of all investments were allocated in this industry.

"Hungary became Europe's champion in the transition to the production of electric vehicles.

Being the world's third-largest producer of electric vehicle batteries, we will start the new year with the construction of Europe's largest electric vehicle battery factory, so having secured the championship title in Europe, we really expect to become the world's champion as well," Szijjarto said.

In August, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry stated that Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) would build its second plant in Europe in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, which would become the largest investment in Hungary's history.

In the same month, Szijjarto said that the countries of the East were the driving force for global economic changes and the merger between the economies of the East and China must be acknowledged. He said Hungary was a host to manufacturing facilities of three of the largest German car producers, as well as three Chinese and South Korean companies producing electric batteries.