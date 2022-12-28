UrduPoint.com

Hungary Received Record $6.9Bln Of Investments In 2022 - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Hungary Received Record $6.9Bln of Investments in 2022 - Foreign Minister

Inflow of investments into Hungary's economy in 2022 has reached record 6.5 billion euros ($6.9 billion), with the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles accounting for the biggest share, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Inflow of investments into Hungary's economy in 2022 has reached record 6.5 billion Euros ($6.9 billion), with the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles accounting for the biggest share, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"This year, we have broken the investment record again. Never before has the country received so much investments in one year as in this year - 6.5 billion euros," Szijjarto said in a video statement.

He described Hungary as the place where the economies of the West meet the economies of the East, saying that 48% of investments came from the East and 42% from the West, while the remaining 10% were contributed by the country itself. Szijjarto added that since manufacturing of electric vehicles is a key sphere for both parts of the world, 73% of all investments were allocated in this industry.

"Hungary became Europe's champion in the transition to the production of electric vehicles.

Being the world's third-largest producer of electric vehicle batteries, we will start the new year with the construction of Europe's largest electric vehicle battery factory, so having secured the championship title in Europe, we really expect to become the world's champion as well," Szijjarto said.

In August, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry stated that Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) would build its second plant in Europe in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, which would become the largest investment in Hungary's history.

In the same month, Szijjarto said that the countries of the East were the driving force for global economic changes and the merger between the economies of the East and China must be acknowledged. He said Hungary was a host to manufacturing facilities of three of the largest German car producers, as well as three Chinese and South Korean companies producing electric batteries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Europe China German Vehicles Vehicle Car Debrecen Same North Korea Hungary August All From Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Civil Rights Group Says Holds Biden Admin., Congre ..

Civil Rights Group Says Holds Biden Admin., Congress Accountable for US Border C ..

49 seconds ago
 PAC Chairman requests CJP for information sharing ..

PAC Chairman requests CJP for information sharing on 'dam funds'

51 seconds ago
 US Helps Ukraine Target Russian Drone Launch Sites ..

US Helps Ukraine Target Russian Drone Launch Sites - Reports

53 seconds ago
 Malikwal-Pinddan Khan shuttle service to resume op ..

Malikwal-Pinddan Khan shuttle service to resume operations from Friday

57 seconds ago
 I.Coast hands down four life terms for 2016 jihadi ..

I.Coast hands down four life terms for 2016 jihadist attack

22 minutes ago
 2022 set to be UK's hottest year on record

2022 set to be UK's hottest year on record

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.