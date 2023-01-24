Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia Ask EC to Fund Supply of Azerbaijan Gas - Szijjarto

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:11 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia have asked the European Commission (EC) to allocate funds for infrastructure development for the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"Together with the Bulgarians, Romanians and Slovaks, we have appealed to the European Commission to address this issue as a priority and provide financial support for the development of infrastructure in the region necessary to include an increased amount of Azerbaijani gas through Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia in the energy security of southern and central Europe," Szijjarto said at a joint press conference Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, broadcast on his social media.

The projects includes the development of infrastructure and construction of new interconnectors and increasing the capacity of existing ones, the minister clarified.

