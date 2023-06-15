UrduPoint.com

Hungary, Russia Agree On Deferring Gas Payments, Additional Volumes For Winter - Szijjarto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Hungary, Russia Agree on Deferring Gas Payments, Additional Volumes for Winter - Szijjarto

Hungary and Russia have agreed on the possibility of postponing gas payments and obtaining additional volumes for the winter season, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Hungary and Russia have agreed on the possibility of postponing gas payments and obtaining additional volumes for the winter season, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"We will have a successful preparation for the winter.

We have recently concluded the necessary agreement with (Russian) Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak regarding the contract for the supply of gas to Hungary, so in case of very high prices, we have the opportunity to postpone payments, and, if we need, receive additional volumes, we have a chance to get them," Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

