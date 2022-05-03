UrduPoint.com

Hungary Says Rejecting Russian Oil Embargo Over Energy Security Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Hungary Says Rejecting Russian Oil Embargo Over Energy Security Concerns

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) SULTAN, May 3 (Sputnik) - Hungary's reluctance to follow the EU path of abandoning Russian energy supplies is driven by the country's energy security concerns, rather than political motives, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto embarked on a working trip to Nur-Sultan, where he has already met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

"We have voted for each sanction package in the European Union, despite that, we are constantly facing unjustified rebukes by the EU. This boils down to the fact that we are explicitly saying that ensuring the energy security of our country requires concrete steps from our side. That is why we refrain from voting for the sanctions that would limit gas and oil supplies from Russia to Hungary. This is not a political decision... This constitutes an apparent issue related to energy security of our state," Szijjarto told journalists following the talks.

At the moment, Russian oil is essential for assuring uninterrupted functioning of the Hungarian economy, the minister added.

"Russia is supplying (to Hungary) 65% of oil through the Druzhba pipeline... We lack any alternative route, which could supply us with the amount of oil needed. We do not care what the East or the West are thinking about us, one issue is critical to us - we want to ensure energy supplies to Hungary... No one can expect us to make the Hungarian people pay the price for the conflict in Ukraine," Szijjarto said.

The EU is now preparing the sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. The oil embargo is reportedly among the anticipated measures, yet EU member states remain disparate about the ability of the bloc to substitute Russian supplies using alternative sources, considering EU heavy dependence on oil (24%) and gas (39.2%) from Russia.

Meanwhile, Germany, the country previously reluctant to impose energy-related restrictions on Moscow, on Monday, said it was upholding the initiative of gradual abandoning Russian oil, with the deadline set up at end-2022. The sixth sanctions package is expected later this week. Lack of unanimity, however, may prevent it from coming into effect.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Germany Price Hungary May Gas From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

5 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

13 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

13 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

13 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.