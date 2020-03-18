Hungary Seeking to Increase Volume of Russian Gas Deliveries - Foreign Minister

Hungary would like to increase the volume of natural gas deliveries from Russia next year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Hungary would like to increase the volume of natural gas deliveries from Russia next year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"Gazprom is our very good, reliable partner. My personal collaboration with [Gazprom] Mr. [Alexey] Miller is also very reliable. We have agreed on the gas deliveries this year and now the next year is on the agenda. Hungary has a guarantee of getting 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas [63 billion cubic feet], but we would like to increase this volume," Szijjarto said at a meeting with the first deputy chair of Russia's upper house of parliament, Nikolai Fedorov.

The foreign minister did not specify how much of Russia's gas that Hungary would like to receive.

In October 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Hungary a priority partner for Russia for gas transit to Europe. In 2018, Russia delivered 7.4 billion cubic meters of gas (261.3 billion cubic feet) to Hungary, and the volume of gas deliveries in the first three quarters of 2019 exceeded the previous year by 22 percent and totaled 9.2 cubic meters of gas.

Szijjarto said in December that Budapest hoped that 9.8 billion cubic meters of gas would reach Hungary via the TurkStream pipeline by the end of 2021.