Hungary Signs Gas Purchase Agreement With Qatar - Prime Minister Orban

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Hungary has signed an agreement with Qatar on the purchase of natural gas, the countries plan to develop economic cooperation, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"Over the past year, we have learned that Qatar is a country of key importance for Europe. The European economy has made up for a significant part of the missing Russian gas with LNG coming from here... We agreed on energy cooperation, we will also buy gas from here - it is always better to stand on several legs than on one," Orban said in a video message from Doha posted on Facebook (banned in Russia for extremism).

He also said that after talks, the leaders of Hungary and Qatar also agreed to develop infrastructure and air traffic, cooperate in communications and agriculture, thus opening up a good prospect for Qatari-Hungarian economic cooperation.

The Hungarian prime minister also said Qatar, like Hungary, is ready to mediate in a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.