Hungary To Continue Buying Russian Natural Gas Despite Tensions Around Ukraine - Orban

Published February 05, 2022 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Ukraine crisis will not preclude Hungary from purchasing Russian natural gas, since Hungary has alternative supply routes bypassing Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday in the interview to Kossuth radio.

On February 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Orban in Moscow.

"Our current energy system can be maintained only with the help of Russian gas ... The situation now is that the Foreign Minister Peter Sziijarto agreed with Russians on supplies of 4.

5 billion cubic meters of gas for 15 years. Besides, the transit route goes bypassing Ukraine, so whatever happens in Ukraine, Hungary will have gas in any case," Orban said, adding that "we have an independent policy and our own interests in the world."

The Hungarian side also requested Russia increase the volume of gas supplies by one million cubic meters a year. Putin promised to consider the request, according to Orban's office.

