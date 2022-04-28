Hungary to Extend Fixing Prices for Fuel and Food Until July 1 - Orban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Hungarian government has decided to prolong fixing prices for fuel and food until July 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The decision on the fuel prices fixing was made by the Hungarian government in November 2021. Initially, the measure was to expire in mid-February, but later was prolonged until May.

The similar decision on food products was made on January 12.

"On both cases we have decided to prolong the restrictive measures until July 1 that is why the prices for gasoline and some food products will remain unchanged until July 1. We are doing everything to protect households," Orban said on Wednesday.

Europe is currently facing economic difficulties over the Russian military operation in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Moscow.