Hungary To Receive Additional 5.8 Mln Cubic Meters Of Russian Gas Daily - Szijjarto

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 04:50 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday that Budapest came to an agreement with Gazprom, and the country will be additionally receiving 5.8 million cubic meters of gas daily stating from September 1.

"An agreement on gas supplies in September and October has been reached.

From September 1, Gazprom will continue to supply gas to Hungary in excess of the contract ... In August, the maximum amount of additional deliveries reached 2.6 million cubic meters per day. We have now managed to sign an agreement under which, from September 1, through the southern direction, that is, through Serbia, in excess of the established contracts, the maximum amount of gas supplied daily to Hungary will be 5.8 million cubic meters," the minister said in a speech broadcast on his social media.

