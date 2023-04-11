Hungary to Receive Gas Payment Deferral From Russia Should Prices Rise Sharply - Szijjarto

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that the agreement with Gazprom will remain in force, under which Hungary will be able to receive payment deferrals for gas in the event of a sharp rise in prices.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto said that he had arrived in Moscow to discuss energy cooperation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev.

"It was decided to keep in force a number of agreements under which, in the event of a sharp rise in (gas) prices, Hungary retains the possibility of deferring payments," Szijjarto said on social media.