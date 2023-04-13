Hungary to Withdraw Representatives from IIB After Its Inclusion in US sanctions - Reports

The Hungarian government decided to withdraw its representatives from the International Investment Bank (IIB) after the United States imposed sanctions against it, the Hungarian newspaper Vilaggazdasag reported on Thursday, citing sources

On Wednesday, US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said that the Russian-controlled International Investment Bank with headquarters in Budapest and three executives, including Hungarian Vice President Imre Laslzloczki, were under US sanctions.