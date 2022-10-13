UrduPoint.com

Hungary Tried To Exclude Russian Oil From EU Sanctions - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russian oil is important to Hungary, and that is why Budapest sought to exclude it from the EU sanctions, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"Regarding oil, we also depend on its supplies, that is why we fought to exclude (it) from the sanctions regime that concerns pipeline supplies," Szijjarto said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

Last week, the European Union announced the eighth package of sanctions against Moscow which, among other things, sets a framework for capping the price of Russian seaborne oil exports at a level coordinated by G7 allies.

The measure will take effect from December 5 for crude oil and from February 5 for refined petroleum products. Some EU countries, including Hungary, were excluded from such measures as they import Russian oil through pipelines.

In early September, G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil and called on all nations to support the initiative as part of sanctions pressure against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. Moscow, in turn, has vowed to altogether stop exporting Russian oil to countries that impose the price cap.

