UrduPoint.com

Hungary Will Not Join Sanctions Against Gazprom, Russian Gas Embargo - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 04:50 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Hungary is not prepared to even discuss the Russian gas embargo and will not support the sanctions package if it will contain sanctions against Gazprom or Gazprombank, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"In the previous months we have debated sanctions in Brussels, adopted many sanctions in Brussels...

On the possibility of adopting new sanction packages Hungary's position is clear: we are not prepared to even discuss the gas embargo. There was a proposition from one EU country to outline the inclusion of Gazprombank into the sanction list. We categorically stated that we will not support any package containing sanctions against Gazprom or Gazprombank," Szijjarto told journalists at a press conference, which was broadcast on his social network account.

Related Topics

Russia Brussels Hungary Gas From

