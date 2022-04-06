Hungary Working With Gazprom on Further Payment for Russian Gas Delivery- Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Budapest is working with Russia's Gazprom on technical details of further payment for Russian gas, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"We are working on this issue. First of all, I would like to say that the first payment obligation to Gazprom will emerge late in May, and now details of a technical solution are being worked out.

I would like to reassure everybody that Hungary's energy supply is safe and will remain safe," Szijjarto said in a televised speech broadcast on his social media.

The bilateral agreement on energy supplies between Russia and Hungary does not depend on the EU's decisions concerning the purchase of Russian gas, the minister added.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in countries that have sanctioned Russia be settled in rubles.