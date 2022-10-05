BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Hungary's efforts at a meeting of EU envoys have ensured that a price cap on Russian oil will not apply to pipeline supplies and sea supplies replacing them in an emergency, and have excluded nuclear power industry from the new package of European sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"We negotiated hard and ensured that oil price restrictions do not apply to pipeline oil supplies (this is how we buy oil that is necessary for our energy security), and in case of an emergency they do not apply to sea transport that replaces pipelines either," Szijjarto wrote on social media.

He also said Hungary "managed to achieve the exclusion of nuclear power industry from the sanctions, therefore, these sanctions do not apply to the construction of the new Paks Nuclear Power Plant."