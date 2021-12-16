Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday blamed the European Union's alleged poor regulation for playing a significant role in the spike in gas and electricity prices in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday blamed the European Union's alleged poor regulation for playing a significant role in the spike in gas and electricity prices in Europe.

"The most important topic is the issue of energy prices. The price of gas and electricity has exploded in Europe. Poor regulation coming from Brussels plays a big role in high prices," Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

The prime minister also announced that the Visegrad Group Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic proposed their own pricing initiative, while also pushing back against the EU's plans to tax homeowners and car owners.

The price of gas started surging in Europe this spring as global demand rose amid economic recovery from months of COVID-19 lockdowns. Earlier in the day, gas futures prices in Europe exceeded $1,700 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since October.