MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday warned against associating political criticism with energy resources supplies, stressing that Hungary needed to conclude a long-term gas contract with Russia.

"Political criticism should not be linked to energy resources supplies," Orban said in a statement, as quoted by his office," adding that Budapest "needed to reach the deal with Russians."

The prime minister noted that gas and electricity prices in Hungary were one of the the lowest across the European Union.

On Monday, the Hungarian government and Russia's energy giant Gazprom signed a contract for supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually until the end of 2036. The deal sparked a strong backlash in Western nations, with Kiev expressing disappointment that Hungary will receive gas by circumventing Ukraine. In response, Budapest said that Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to get it.