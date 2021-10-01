UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Orban Warns Against Linking Political Criticism With Energy Resources Supplies

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Hungary's Orban Warns Against Linking Political Criticism With Energy Resources Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday warned against associating political criticism with energy resources supplies, stressing that Hungary needed to conclude a long-term gas contract with Russia.

"Political criticism should not be linked to energy resources supplies," Orban said in a statement, as quoted by his office," adding that Budapest "needed to reach the deal with Russians."

The prime minister noted that gas and electricity prices in Hungary were one of the the lowest across the European Union.

On Monday, the Hungarian government and Russia's energy giant Gazprom signed a contract for supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually until the end of 2036. The deal sparked a strong backlash in Western nations, with Kiev expressing disappointment that Hungary will receive gas by circumventing Ukraine. In response, Budapest said that Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to get it.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Russia European Union Budapest Buy Kiev Hungary Gas Government Billion

Recent Stories

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

52 seconds ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

21 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

26 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

31 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

33 minutes ago

Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to ‘bio-bubble’ fatigue

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.