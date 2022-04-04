UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Position On Energy Supplies Seen Unchanged After Elections - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 11:18 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Given the results of the elections in Hungary, there is no reason to believe that Budapest's position on the supply of Russian oil and gas will change, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov told Sputnik.

"There are simply no grounds for this, especially given the election results.

the energy sector should not be subject to sanctions, since it is vital for the country's economy and the well-being of its citizens," Stanislavov said.

The Hungarian government managed to successfully withstand the overt pressure that was exerted on it from Washington, Brussels and a number of European capitals in order to force it to join the "EU sanctions camp," he noted

"If at the stage of the election campaign, which was not easy for the ruling coalition, Orban's cabinet held up well, then I see no reason after its successful completion for the new government to act differently," the ambassador said.

