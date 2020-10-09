Hurricane Delta Shuts 92% of US Oil Production in Gulf of Mexico - Interior Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

Hurricane Delta, the latest storm to hit the US portion of the Gulf of Mexico, has shut down almost all oil production and about two-thirds of natural gas output in the region, according to US government data on Friday

Nearly 92 percent of oil production facilities in the Gulf and almost 62 percent of gas output capability have been battened down, data from the Interior Department Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement revealed.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has featured tropical cyclone formation at an unprecedented rate. So far, there have been a total of 26 tropical or subtropical cyclones, 25 named storms, nine hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Rain from Hurricane Delta spread into southwestern Louisiana on Friday morning as the storm approached the region still recovers from the damage wrought by Hurricane Laura in August.