Hurricane Ida Halts Over 90% Of US Offshore Oil, Natural Gas Production - Energy Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Offshore oil and natural gas platforms shuttered in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Ida resulted in a 95 percent reduction in the region's oil output and a nearly identical cut in natural gas production, the US Energy Department said on Tuesday.

"As of 12:30 p.m. EDT, August 30, 95 percent of the oil production and 94 percent of the natural gas production in the federally administered areas of the US Gulf of Mexico remained shut-in," the Energy Department said in a press release.

In addition, nine refineries in the US state of Louisiana have shut operations, accounting for about 2.

3 million barrels per day of refinery capacity, or about 13 percent of the US total, the release said.

While damage assessments are underway at some refineries, operations cannot restart until power and other essential third-party utilities are restored, the release added.

Offshore platform and refinery shut-ins are not anticipated to cause immediate supply issues because Gulf Coast stocks of gasoline and distillate were 3 percent and 5 percent above the seasonal five-year average when Ida hit the US mainland, according to the release.

