Hutchison Ports Discuss $1 Bln Investment Plan With Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A high-level delegation of Hutchison Ports presented their upcoming investment plan of US$ 1 billion, aimed at upgrading existing terminals to enhance operational efficiency, logistics connectivity, and automation to Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here Friday.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, the delegation was led by Andy Tsoi, Managing Director, middle East & Africa Division whereas the other members included Changsu Kim, CEO, South Asia Pakistan Terminal; Navaid Qureshi, CEO, Karachi International Container Terminal and Taimur Khan Afridi, Head of Government Relations, Hutchison Ports Pakistan.

The delegation briefed the Minister on Hutchison Ports’ 25-year presence in Pakistan, where they have been operating two key terminals—HPKICT and HPSAPT. Over this period, the company has contributed more than PKR 225 billion in government revenues and has provided employment to a workforce of 5,000 individuals.

The investment includes infrastructure development, road improvements to facilitate efficient cargo movement, modernization of HPKICT into a cutting-edge automated terminal, and the development of a 52-hectare logistics park to enhance trade connectivity.

Additionally, automation upgrades will include remote quay cranes, automated RTGs, electric trucks, and digitalized gate operations, alongside training programs for maritime professionals in port operations, management, and AI applications.

The delegation highlighted that their investment is expected to generate at least US$ 4 billion in revenue over the next 25 years through royalty, rent, and tax contributions.

The Finance Minister appreciated Hutchison Ports’ commitment to Pakistan’s maritime sector and acknowledged their significant role in boosting trade and economic activity.

He assured them that the government remains committed to fostering a business-friendly environment to attract foreign investment.

He reaffirmed the government’s support for strategic investments that contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and infrastructure development, the press release added.

