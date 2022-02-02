UrduPoint.com

Hybrid Car Sales In Europe Equal To Diesel: Industry Data

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 01:15 PM

Paris, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Sales of hybrid cars in Europe equalled those of diesel vehicles for the first time last year, while electric models also gained more ground, industry data showed on Wednesday.

Hybrid electric vehicles accounted for nearly 20 percent of new passenger cars registered across the European Union, up from 11.9 percent, according to the European automobile Manufacturers' Association.

