Hybrid Electric Vehicles Share In EU Car Sales Almost Doubles In One Year - Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Share in EU Car Sales Almost Doubles in One Year - Association

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The market share of hybrid electric vehicles has reached 18.4% of the EU's total passenger car sales in the first quarter of 2021, almost double the amount compared to previous year, the European automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) reported on Friday.

"In the first quarter of 2021, hybrid electric vehicles made up 18.4% of total passenger car sales in the EU, almost doubling their market share in a year," the ACEA said in a statement.

According to the association, the demand for battery electric cars has also increased by 5.

7% during this period. The growth has been spurred by the EU government stimuli for zero-emission vehicles, the ACEA said.

Though the largest share still belongs to petrol and diesel vehicles, which make up 65.4% of the car market, there has been a visible downward trend in the demand. Over the three months of 2021, the sales of diesel cars reportedly plummeted 20.1% compared to a year ago, while petrol car sales decreased by 16.9%. The segment registered double-digit declines across most EU countries, the association stated.

