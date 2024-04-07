Hybrid Seed Association Wants Representation In NSDRA To End Seed Mafia
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Sunday voiced its demand
for inclusion as a stakeholder in the National Seed Development and Regulatory
Authority (NSDRA) to make it an effective national body for achieving desired
results crystal clearly enshrined in its mandate.
Talking to media persons here, PHHSA Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said the
genuine call stems from the association's commitment to enhancing the quality
of seeds and combating the detrimental activities of the seed mafia, which continue
to inflict substantial losses to farmers and agricultural production.
"The PHHSA's genuine demand as a stakeholder in the NSDRA underscores the
importance of industry representation in regulatory bodies tasked with overseeing
seed development. By participating in decision-making processes, the association
aims to contribute its expertise and insights towards the formulation of effective
policies and regulations that safeguard the interests of farmers," he maintained.
Shahzad Ali Malik, who had pioneered hybrid rice seed three decades ago in Pakistan
with Chinese collaboration, said that one of the Primary objectives behind the PHHSA's
advocacy for enhanced representation is to address the pervasive issue of counterfeit
and substandard seeds proliferated by unscrupulous elements within the seed mafia.
These nefarious activities not only deceive unsuspecting farmers but also undermine
the integrity of the agricultural sector, leading to significant economic losses and
jeopardizing food security, he added.
Malik was of the view that through coordinated efforts with law enforcement agencies
and relevant authorities, stringent measures must be implemented to identify and prosecute
individuals involved in the illicit trade of adulterated seeds. Such decisive action is essential
to deter potential offenders and safeguard the livelihoods of farmers who rely on quality
seeds for optimal crop yields.
Furthermore, he mentioned, the PHHSA advocates for increased awareness campaigns
and educational initiatives to empower farmers with knowledge about seed quality standards
and best practices in seed selection. By fostering a culture of transparency and accountability
within the seed industry, stakeholders can collectively strive towards a more resilient and
sustainable agricultural ecosystem, he concluded.
