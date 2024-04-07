Open Menu

Hybrid Seed Association Wants Representation In NSDRA To End Seed Mafia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Sunday voiced its demand

for inclusion as a stakeholder in the National Seed Development and Regulatory

Authority (NSDRA) to make it an effective national body for achieving desired

results crystal clearly enshrined in its mandate.

Talking to media persons here, PHHSA Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said the

genuine call stems from the association's commitment to enhancing the quality

of seeds and combating the detrimental activities of the seed mafia, which continue

to inflict substantial losses to farmers and agricultural production.

"The PHHSA's genuine demand as a stakeholder in the NSDRA underscores the

importance of industry representation in regulatory bodies tasked with overseeing

seed development. By participating in decision-making processes, the association

aims to contribute its expertise and insights towards the formulation of effective

policies and regulations that safeguard the interests of farmers," he maintained.

Shahzad Ali Malik, who had pioneered hybrid rice seed three decades ago in Pakistan

with Chinese collaboration, said that one of the Primary objectives behind the PHHSA's

advocacy for enhanced representation is to address the pervasive issue of counterfeit

and substandard seeds proliferated by unscrupulous elements within the seed mafia.

These nefarious activities not only deceive unsuspecting farmers but also undermine

the integrity of the agricultural sector, leading to significant economic losses and

jeopardizing food security, he added.

Malik was of the view that through coordinated efforts with law enforcement agencies

and relevant authorities, stringent measures must be implemented to identify and prosecute

individuals involved in the illicit trade of adulterated seeds. Such decisive action is essential

to deter potential offenders and safeguard the livelihoods of farmers who rely on quality

seeds for optimal crop yields.

Furthermore, he mentioned, the PHHSA advocates for increased awareness campaigns

and educational initiatives to empower farmers with knowledge about seed quality standards

and best practices in seed selection. By fostering a culture of transparency and accountability

within the seed industry, stakeholders can collectively strive towards a more resilient and

sustainable agricultural ecosystem, he concluded.

More Stories From Business