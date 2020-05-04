Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls upon businessmen to follow government SOPs

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah has called upon the businessmen to follow the standard operating procedures set by the government for opening business activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah has called upon the businessmen to follow the standard operating procedures set by the government for opening business activities.

Talking to representatives of Anjuman Tajiran Sindh and traders of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad at HCCI secretariat here on Monday, he said that business community was suffering huge financial losses due to closure of activities and there was the need that the government should allow the opening of business activities so that the traders could take sigh of relief.

He however, called upon the traders to follow the SOPs so that they could start their activities and overcome their losses.

He said that HCCI was playing its due role at all forums in restoration of business activities which closed due to lockdown as a result of COVID-19. The HCCI is raising the voice of small traders at the concerned platforms and will continue its efforts till restarting of business activities, he assured.

Among others, Vice President Alhaj Gulshan Ellahi, Ziaudding Qureshi, Ahsan Naghar, Abdul Sattar Khan, Syed Yawar Ali Shah and Pir Syed Mehmod Jaferi were also present on the occasion.