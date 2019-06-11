Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry emphasizes enhancing tax net to achieve revenue generation targets

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Saleem Shaikh has emphasized the need of enhancing the tax net in order to achieve the revenue collection targets adding that increase in sales and federal excise duty in the Budget 2019-2020 could put more burden upon those who already paying taxes of various kinds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Saleem Shaikh has emphasized the need of enhancing the tax net in order to achieve the revenue collection targets adding that increase in sales and Federal excise duty in the Budget 2019-2020 could put more burden upon those who already paying taxes of various kinds.

In a brief chat with media persons here at HCCI secretariat after budget speech of State Minister Hammad Azhar, he said that the government has set revenue collection target of Rs. 5555 billion and expressed the need for providing details regarding achievement of this gigantic task.

He believed that the worst financial crunch which is being experienced by the government was undeniable fact but recommendations of enhancement of taxes on daily use items could make the life of common people difficult.

He suggested the government should generate income by enhancing the tax net and giving incentives to those who already contributing in the national treasury, he added.

Former Senior Vice President HCCI Turab Ali Khoja said that though the huge budget deficit clearly indicating worst financial condition, but the government should consider more options of revenue generation instead of enhancement of taxes on daily use items as it could become beyond the reach of common people.