Hyderabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Seeks Suggestions To Deal With Issues Of Business Fraternity

Wed 02nd October 2019

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks suggestions to deal with issues of business fraternity

The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) has sought suggestions and recommendations from its members in order to focus on collective issues of different segments of business community and making efforts for their solutions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) has sought suggestions and recommendations from its members in order to focus on collective issues of different segments of business community and making efforts for their solutions.

The senior vice president of HCCI Muhammad Shakir Memon while talking to a delegation of Hyderabad Furniture Dealers Association here, Wednesday, informed that the HCCI President Goharullah has issued directives to find out the solution of the issues being faced by business community of Hyderabad so that the same could be communicated to high ups of the Federal and provincial governments as well as the district administration for resolution.

About issues of load shedding, Muhammad Shakir Memon has advised the Chairman HCCI HESCO Sub-Committee Abdul Sattar Khan to make efforts for resolving genuine demand of the association.

The President Hyderabad Furniture Dealers Association Javed Iqbal and Secretary Abdul Wahab Munshi apprised the SVP about the issues being faced by their members. They also congratulated the newly elected HCCI body and assured their full cooperation.

