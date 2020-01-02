Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries appeals govt for reducing petroleum prices

(@imziishan)

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI ) Daulat Ram Lohana has appealed the government to reduce petroleum prices in order to avert price hike of essential commodities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI ) Daulat Ram Lohana has appealed the government to reduce petroleum prices in order to avert price hike of essential commodities.

Talking to a delegation of traders and industrialists which visited the HCSTSI secretariat, Daulat Ram Lohana was of the view that petroleum prices were directly proportional to inflation while its increase could adversely affect the industrial growth as it not only shoot up the transport charges and rates of essential commodities as well as cost of raw material and manufacturing.

He appealed the government to review the decision of increase in petroleum prices.