Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Demands Relief For Small Traders

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:26 PM

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry demands relief for small traders

The executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry has demanded from the high ups of Sindh Government and administration to grant immediate relief to small traders so that they could be able start their business under set protocols

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry has demanded from the high ups of Sindh Government and administration to grant immediate relief to small traders so that they could be able start their business under set protocols.

The executive committee which met here on Saturday under the chair of its President Daulat Ram Lohana has observed that small traders and industrialists were suffering huge financial losses due to closure of business activities as a result of lockdown and there is the need to provide them opportunity of restarting their activities so that they could earn for their family members.

The executive committee has unanimously decided to extend full cooperation to government for its decision of lockdown due to COVID-19, however, it resolved to hold negotiations with the authorities concerned for getting exemption in carrying out business activities during lockdown under set protocols.

The executive also appealed to business community to adopt the way of negotiations for restarting of the business activities instead to pay head towards misleading attitude of non registered and non-representative traders organizations.

The HCSTSI President also appreciated the decision of extension in renewal of chambers' membership with Directorate General Trade Organizations (Regulator) Federal Ministry of Commerce up to May 31, 2020 and termed it a timely announcement in view of the present circumstances.

The executive committee also granted approval for inclusion of a member executive committee under Memorandum of Associations of Trade Organization Rules 2013 in place of deceased Sikandar Memon. The meeting also paid rich tributes to late Sikandar Memon for his sincere efforts in promoting the chamber's activities as well as valuable services for Lions Club and prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.

