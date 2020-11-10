UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Made Products To Be Displayed In Toledo City Trade Exhibition: Dr. Anwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:29 PM

Hyderabad made products to be displayed in Toledo City trade exhibition: Dr. Anwar

The Chairman, Toledo-Hyderabad Sister City Committee of Toledo Sister Cities International United States Dr. Anwar Ali has said that Hyderabad made products will be displayed in trade exhibition of Toledo city with objective to enhance trade and industrial activities between the two cities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Chairman, Toledo-Hyderabad Sister City Committee of Toledo Sister Cities International United States Dr. Anwar Ali has said that Hyderabad made products will be displayed in trade exhibition of Toledo city with objective to enhance trade and industrial activities between the two cities.

He informed this while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry during his visit to HCSTSI secretariat on the invitation of Daulat Ram Lohana here on Tuesday.

Dr. Anwar Ali informed that Toledo-Hyderabad Sister City Committee was formed in 2011 aimed to introduce Hyderabad made products in the United States. Time is not far when trade relations between the two cities will be geared up like Pakistan-US strong relations, he added.

The Chairman HCSTSI Sub-committee on International Affairs Daulat Ram Lohan in his welcome address highlighted the trade and industrial activities of Hyderabad and informed that HCSTSI delegation will soon visit Toledo city to explore markets for Hyderabad made products.

Among others, Younus Khatri, Jaffer Hussain, Qazi Arsalan, Maqsood Iqbal, Rao Masud Ali Khan, Muhammad Farhan Iqbal, Muhammad Younus Malik, Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Muhammad Al-Nasir and Shaikh Ahmed Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Dr. Anwar Ali also visited the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry where he briefed about the trade and industrial activities of Toledo city and education linkage programme between Toledo University and Centre for Excellence in Art and Design Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

The President HCCI Fahad Hussain in his welcome address hoped that Dr. Anwar Ali will make his efforts in introducing Hyderabad made products in the market of Toledo city.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Waseem Jee, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Ziauddin, Turab Ali Khoja, Yousuf Dada, Masroor Jaferi and Youfu Memon were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Visit Hyderabad Toledo United States Jamshoro Chamber Anwar Ali University Of Engineering And Technology Market Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

1 minute ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

16 minutes ago

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

31 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in constru ..

31 minutes ago

PM calls for global coordinated efforts to combat ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.