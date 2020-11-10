Hyderabad made products to be displayed in Toledo City trade exhibition: Dr. Anwar

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chairman, Toledo-Hyderabad Sister City Committee of Toledo Sister Cities International United States Dr. Anwar Ali has said that Hyderabad made products will be displayed in trade exhibition of Toledo city with objective to enhance trade and industrial activities between the two cities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Chairman, Toledo-Hyderabad Sister City Committee of Toledo Sister Cities International United States Dr. Anwar Ali has said that Hyderabad made products will be displayed in trade exhibition of Toledo city with objective to enhance trade and industrial activities between the two cities.

He informed this while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry during his visit to HCSTSI secretariat on the invitation of Daulat Ram Lohana here on Tuesday.

Dr. Anwar Ali informed that Toledo-Hyderabad Sister City Committee was formed in 2011 aimed to introduce Hyderabad made products in the United States. Time is not far when trade relations between the two cities will be geared up like Pakistan-US strong relations, he added.

The Chairman HCSTSI Sub-committee on International Affairs Daulat Ram Lohan in his welcome address highlighted the trade and industrial activities of Hyderabad and informed that HCSTSI delegation will soon visit Toledo city to explore markets for Hyderabad made products.

Among others, Younus Khatri, Jaffer Hussain, Qazi Arsalan, Maqsood Iqbal, Rao Masud Ali Khan, Muhammad Farhan Iqbal, Muhammad Younus Malik, Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Muhammad Al-Nasir and Shaikh Ahmed Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Dr. Anwar Ali also visited the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry where he briefed about the trade and industrial activities of Toledo city and education linkage programme between Toledo University and Centre for Excellence in Art and Design Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

The President HCCI Fahad Hussain in his welcome address hoped that Dr. Anwar Ali will make his efforts in introducing Hyderabad made products in the market of Toledo city.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Waseem Jee, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Ziauddin, Turab Ali Khoja, Yousuf Dada, Masroor Jaferi and Youfu Memon were also present on the occasion.