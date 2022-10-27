Hydrocarbons Price Cap Encroaches on Market, Suppliers Sovereignty Fundamentals - Rosneft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The implementation of a price cap on hydrocarbons encroaches on the fundamentals of the market and sovereignty, introduces the principle of "right" and "wrong" countries, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Thursday.

"In fact, capping (of prices for hydrocarbons) is an attack not only on the foundations of the market but also on the foundations of sovereignty. The idea, in fact, is to abolish the sovereign rights of countries to their own resources, because the 'right' countries, which lack resources, need them more than the 'wrong' ones. The United States itself, of course, is not affected by any restrictions," Sechin told the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Baku.