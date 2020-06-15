UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Halts Lines For Palisade, GV80 On Parts Supply Glitch

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:33 PM

Hyundai halts lines for Palisade, GV80 on parts supply glitch

Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday suspended production lines for its flagship sport utility vehicle model Palisade and the GV80 under its independent Genesis brand due to parts supply problems

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday suspended production lines for its flagship sport utility vehicle model Palisade and the GV80 under its independent Genesis brand due to parts supply problems.

Hyundai already suspended two assembly lines at the No. 2 plant in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and one line at the No. 4 Ulsan plant on Friday after a worker of its subcontractor died on Thursday, a company spokesman said.

The country's largest automaker has been supplied parts on a daily basis by the parts supplier.

"It remains to be seen whether the suspension at the No. 2 and No. 4 Ulsan plants will continue tomorrow or this week due to the labor ministry's investigation into the scene of the accident," he said.

Hyundai rolls out the Palisade SUV from the two plants and the GV80 SUV from the No. 2 plant.

The subcontractor in Ulsan has provided crash pads, a core component used in the cockpit module of the two SUV models.

In recent weeks, the maker of the Sonata sedan and the Santa Fe SUV had suspended some of its assembly lines in the main Ulsan plants to control inventories amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.

Hyundai suspended most of its overseas plants from March amid virus fears. All of its overseas plants returned to operations early this month, though not in full production.

From January to May, Hyundai's sales fell 26 percent to 1,288,629 vehicles from 1,748,911 units a year earlier.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly India Accident Russia Turkey China Company Vehicles Vehicle Died Santa Fe Jeonju Ulsan Seoul Brazil Czech Republic United States January March May All From Hyundai Million

Recent Stories

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

12 minutes ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

19 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

46 minutes ago

Careem becomes the region’s multi-service, every ..

1 hour ago

Second Earthquake Strikes Eastern Turkey in Under ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.