UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Heir Apparent Buys Stocks To Boost Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:46 PM

Hyundai heir apparent buys stocks to boost prices

Hyundai Motor Group's heir apparent on Tuesday bought 9 billion won (US$7 million) worth of stocks in two key affiliates to prop up their share prices and show his commitment to their performance amid the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Group's heir apparent on Tuesday bought 9 billion won (US$7 million) worth of stocks in two key affiliates to prop up their share prices and show his commitment to their performance amid the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun purchased stocks in Hyundai Motor Co. and Hyundai Mobis Co., the company said in separate regulatory filings.

On Monday, Chung bought 19 billion won worth of stocks in the two affiliates to support their prices as their businesses have been hit hard by the growing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hyundai has temporarily suspended operations at its plants in the United States, India and Brazil due to the virus-caused supply disruptions and lower demand.

On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor jumped 8.6 percent to 74,800 won and Hyundai Mobis advanced 8.2 percent to 144,500 won helped by the share purchases. The broader KOSPI gained 8.6 percent.

The rebound comes after Hyundai Motor plunged 40 percent this month through Monday and 43 percent since January amid growing fears over the respiratory illness.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Company Brazil United States January Stocks Share Hyundai Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan's Number of COVID-19 Cases Almost Tripl ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Global death toll climbs over 16,500

7 minutes ago

Asia markets rally as Fed unveils 'game changer' s ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) to announce writ ..

7 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) activates Help ..

7 minutes ago

First Pakistani-American man dies of coronavirus i ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.